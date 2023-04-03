Stream Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ deluxe album

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

Last week, Tyler, the Creator, released the deluxe version of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ hosted by DJ Drama. It has eight previously unreleased songs and boasts handsomely curated collaborations with 42 Dugg, Youngboy Never Broke, Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Fana Hues, Daisy World, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Vince Staples, A$AP Rocky and YG.

I’ve been a longtime supporter of Tyler, the Creator, so it feels great to see he’s still here and producing what I call “thick Hip-Hop”, not watered down, at multiple award-winning levels. There’s not a song on this project that I don’t like, as he shares stories about his life that we didn’t realise before, like his mother being in a shelter at the time of release for ‘Goblin’.

Stream the twenty-four-track album below; watch the official video for ‘Wharf Talk’ featuring A$AP Rocky.

If you’re a loyal supporter of Tyler, the Creator, you’d want to know that he is in the first episode of Hulu’s new series RapCaviar Presents.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

