Tyla, South Africa’s rising global pop star, announces self-titled debut album

Today, South Africa’s latest sensation, Tyla, released three new tracks, including ‘Truth or Dare’—a record she has teased on social media for a few weeks. Alongside her exciting rollout, with delight, the ‘Water’ vocalist has also shared her vivacious COLORS performance with fans. Nominated for the first GRAMMY in the Best African Music Performance category, Tyla is up against Nigeria’s Asake and Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr, who she once collaborated with for a track called ‘Girl Next Door’. Lastly, the Afropop/Amapiano artist is the first African female soloist to earn a top ten spot with ‘Water’ on the Billboard Hot 100. Not bad for a twenty-one-year-old.

Stream Tyla’s new tracks ‘Water’, ‘Butterflies’, and ‘On and On’ below until her debut album arrives.

