Popular hit maker Ty Dolla $ign breaks the silence with his first ever solo release in 2023 after releasing his last album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ three years ago. The project went on to peak at #4 on Billboard 200 charts and #2 on Billboard RnB/HipHop charts.

This season, Ty Dolla $ign returns with more motion —delivering dreamy, psychedelic visuals to this electronic record ‘Motion’.

The video was directed by Alex Bittan and distributed via Atlantic Records.