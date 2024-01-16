Stream Denver’s Two Faces West debut album ‘Postcards from Lonely Places’

Courtesy

Denver Funk/Blues Two Faces West released a project called ‘Postcards from Lonely Places’ during the Summer of 2023. From the top, the production reminded me of the music commercially paired with late eighties/early nineties films/movies (See: Just about anything Eddie Murphy played in during that time). The eleven-track studio LP with a live version of their 2017 song ‘Freedom’ covers a potential call-and-response anthem like its third track ‘Hot Tamale’, closing deals (‘Brand New Suit’) and taking secrets to the grave on ‘Moonshiners’, which has a smoking hot guitar solo. If you are into discovering music in a park or going to music festivals, you could imagine how this would sound in those settings.

Stream the entire project below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jamaica’s Dancehall star Teejay announces debut EP ‘I Am Chippy’