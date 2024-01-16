Stream Denver’s Two Faces West debut album ‘Postcards from Lonely Places’

Denver Funk/Blues Two Faces West released a project called ‘Postcards from Lonely Places’ during the Summer of 2023. From the top, the production reminded me of the music commercially paired with late eighties/early nineties films/movies (See: Just about anything Eddie Murphy played in during that time). The eleven-track studio LP with a live version of their 2017 song ‘Freedom’ covers a potential call-and-response anthem like its third track ‘Hot Tamale’, closing deals (‘Brand New Suit’) and taking secrets to the grave on ‘Moonshiners’, which has a smoking hot guitar solo. If you are into discovering music in a park or going to music festivals, you could imagine how this would sound in those settings.

Stream the entire project below.

