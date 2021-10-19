Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins struggles continue losing 23-20 to the Jaguars in London.

As the leader of the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t had a pleasant season, to say the least. The Dolphins had lost four games straight after winning in week one against the division rival New England Patriots, dropping their record to 1-4. Tua had returned to the starting role this week after being sidelined last three games on injury reserve dealing with a rib injury.

Tua seemed ok in his return, completing 33-of-47 pass attempts for 329 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Postgame, Tua didn’t want to talk about his individual performance. “It doesn’t matter how I played,” “We lost. Right now, it’s tough in the locker room.” Tua admitted.

It has been an emotional time for the young quarterback, as head coach, coordinators, and even his own job is on the line.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to snap a twenty game losing streak at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as they extended the Dolphins losing streak felling to 1-5.

