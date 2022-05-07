Tribeca Festival launches “Tribeca at Home”

Yesterday, the 2022 Tribeca Festival™ launched its lineup of films for “Tribeca at Home”—an online platform that provides festival-goers from around the country the opportunity to share and engage in the Tribeca experience. This year’s offering includes a selection of films available exclusively online for viewers through “Tribeca at Home” and on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, beginning June 9 through June 26.

The online premieres include exclusive screenings of documentary films: Kaepernick & America, an exploration of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest at the centre of swelling racial tension in America; and Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids, the unbelievable story of Cabbage Patch Kids and how they ushered in the Black Friday sale craze, executive produced and narrated by Neil Patrick Harris. Narrative films include God Save The Queens, featuring Justin Andrew Honard AKA Alaska Thunderfuck and Jay Jackson AKA Laganja Estranja; Nude Tuesday with Jackie van Beek and Damon Herriman; and The Courtroom starring BD Wong, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael Braun, Michael Chernus, and Kristin Villanueva. Additionally, there is an exclusive conversation with Academy-winning director, producer, and screenwriter Adam McKay.

“Tribeca at Home” also features more than 80 films from the 2022 Tribeca Festival lineup, including Jerry & Marge Go Large by David Frankel and starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, and Rainn Wilson; The Integrity of Joseph Chambers with Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby; Butterfly in the Sky executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg and featuring LeVar Burton; Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and Brad Garrett; and more.

US audiences can purchase tickets to special online encore screenings of films following their live in-person premieres in New York City. Exclusive festival Q&As with the filmmakers follow many of the online screenings. As a bonus this year, “Tribeca at Home” will be extended for a week after the Festival so fans can catch anything they missed, re-watch films, and screen Festival-winners. First introduced to audiences through the Tribeca Online Film Festival and expanded last year, the Tribeca Festival was the first festival to introduce virtual programming.

Author GRUNGECAKE All posts written under this username are created by entertainment publicists, staff writers and authors, interns and guest contributors, and edited by Richardine Bartee.

