Tina Turner dies at 83

One of the greatest voices of Rock ‘n Roll, Tina Turner has just passed away at 83.

Her spokesperson announced earlier with the statement: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a battling with an illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

The US-born star was one of the great female rock singers, popularly known for her electric on-stage presence and a plethora of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.