Tina Turner dies at 83

With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.

Photo: Instagram

One of the greatest voices of Rock ‘n Roll, Tina Turner has just passed away at 83.

Photo: Instagram

Her spokesperson announced earlier with the statement: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a battling with an illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)

The US-born star was one of the great female rock singers, popularly known for her electric on-stage presence and a plethora of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Written by Manny King John

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

GloRilla shares new single with Three 6 Mafia sample ‘Lick or Sum’: Watch the video