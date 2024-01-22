Tierra Whack announces ‘World Wide Whack’, her debut album

Tierra Whack, a Philadelphia-native recording artist with a GRAMMY nomination for ‘Mumbo Jumbo’ at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards, will release her debut album, ‘World Wide Whack’. To build anticipation for the forthcoming moment, the Beyoncé collaborator (‘My Power’) worked with conceptual artist Alex Da Corte for the uncoventional cover art, and mural art curator Conrad Benner (Streets Dept) hit the City of Brotherly Love this weekend by plastering the official cover art at eight high-traffic locations.

If you are an art major like me, you could appreciate a little drama, as her inspiration comes from seventeenth century Italian theatre. References for the album artwork also comes from the legendary Disco queen Donna Summer and radical 1930s fashion design. Elisa Schiaparelli. As the official press release for the ‘Flea Market’ singer’s album rolls out, her audience are in for a show as her story unfolds. The album ‘World Wide Whack’ comes out on March 15.

