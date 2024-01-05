The Smashing Pumpkins looking for new guitarist: See open call

In an official Instagram collaboration post with Billy Corgan, the legendary band The Smashing Pumpkins announce the need for a new guitarist. The search comes after their guitarist, Jeff Schroeder, departed in October. If you have what it takes, like Schroeder, you can apply for the job through the post below. Smashing Pumpkins will join Green Day on tour in 2024.

Read Jeff Schroeder’s official departing statement below:

“It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into. The opportunity seemed to have come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player. Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify. Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”