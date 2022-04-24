Listen to Nigerian artist Terri’s latest EP ‘In Transit’

This week, Nigerian singer-songwriter Terri, widely known for his GRAMMY nomination for his contribution to Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ album, released a six-song EP titled ‘In Transit’. Whilst speculations fly that he is no longer signed to or associated with the Starboy brand, or Wizkid, hence the drop of “Starboy” in his moniker and the independent release (not under Starboy Records), it can be taken as a rebranding and new beginning for the young singer.

“I spent the past year exploring different sounds and honing my craft.” He called it an account of his “artistic journey” and “personal journey going through the different emotions of love, relationships, and romance”, Terri explains.

From the start of his project (‘Danger’), the Edo State-native storyteller talks about studying his lover’s body and knowing that there are some things that money cannot buy. The rest of the project falls into the theme of love, romance and relationships. If you love African music on the calmer side, you’d want to listen to the chill project below. It’s less than twenty minutes long, and to be frank, you’ve probably spent more time arguing with your significant other, so this should be a breeze. Ghanaian singer Mugeez (one-half of R2Bees) is the only feature on the project (‘Chargie’). As Terri explains he is in transit on this one, it builds the anticipation for what’s to come.

“It’s me thinking about where I’m coming from, acknowledging my growth, and getting closer to my goals”.

