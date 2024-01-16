Jamaica’s Dancehall star Teejay announces debut EP ‘I Am Chippy’

In approximately two weeks, Teejay will release his debut extended play through Warner Records on February 2. The nine-track effort promises a closer look into the artist and excitement to experiment across musical genres. According to the press release from his record label, it is executive produced by the Jamaican diamond-selling star Shaggy. The project also has Tommy Lee Sparta, Skillibeng, Bayka, Malie Donn, Jaydon, and Quada. Teejay plans to “redefine what Dancehall music looks like in the mainstream spaces [by adding] tones of Afrobeats and Trap.” Check out the official music video for his remix record with Davido via this link.

