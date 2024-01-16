Jamaica’s Dancehall star Teejay announces debut EP ‘I Am Chippy’

In approximately two weeks, Teejay will release his debut extended play through Warner Records on February 2. The nine-track effort promises a closer look into the artist and excitement to experiment across musical genres. According to the press release from his record label, it is executive produced by the Jamaican diamond-selling star Shaggy. The project also has Tommy Lee Sparta, Skillibeng, Bayka, Malie Donn, Jaydon, and Quada. Teejay plans to “redefine what Dancehall music looks like in the mainstream spaces [by adding] tones of Afrobeats and Trap.” Check out the official music video for his remix record with Davido via this link.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

