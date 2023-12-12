Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee communities

A tornado swept through multiple Tennessee counties last week resulting in the death of six people, including children. In addition to the multiple deaths, sources reported that over fifty people were injured, buildings were structurally damaged, and power outages affected those living in the area. Since then, Taylor Swift has made a donation of $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for relief work following the devastating effects of the tornados in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

