in Music, Culture, News, Trending

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee communities

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

A tornado swept through multiple Tennessee counties last week resulting in the death of six people, including children. In addition to the multiple deaths, sources reported that over fifty people were injured, buildings were structurally damaged, and power outages affected those living in the area. Since then, Taylor Swift has made a donation of $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for relief work following the devastating effects of the tornados in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT




Taylor SwiftTennessee

Written by Manny King John

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg stuns in new Pittsburgh Steelers OVO NFL Winter ‘23 collection

Bhad Bhabie, 20, reveals child’s sex through Marc Jacobs campaign: See photos