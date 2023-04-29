Taylor Swift performs “Coney Island” as tribute to The Nationals on ERAS tour

Taylor Swift paid her respects to former collaborator the National by performing ‘Coney Island’ during her ERAS tour.

Before playing the song, Taylor Swift took a moment to shout out the Aaron Dessner-fronted band on the day that their new album, ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’, was released.

The song, taken from her 2020 album ‘Evermore’ was played along with ‘The Other Side Of The Door’ from ‘Fearless’ as part of the “surprise song” segment of the show, which made a stop last night (April 28) in Atlanta, Georgia. Taylor Swift is set to play two further shows there tonight and tomorrow (April 29-30).