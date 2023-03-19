Hear ‘Dream Hotel’, Tayla Parx’s latest single from her forthcoming project

Yesterday, Tayla Parx, the well-known songwriter credited for her contributions to Ariana Grande and John Legend’s catalogue, returned with a new single called ‘Dream Hotel’ on her label: Taylor Made. Co-produced by Parx, Oliver Frid and Heavy Mello with lyrical contributions from Lara Andersson, the heartfelt song is about a breakup described as an unbelievable nightmare, and her heart is still there.

“I wrote this song on a couch in Nashville, clumsily finding the right chords and words that matched the way I was feeling at the time”, recalls Parx. “The Dream Hotel is a real hotel in New York City and I’ve had so many crazy memories there, one of them being where me and my ex broke up. This song reflects on those moments in that room on that night and the growth I experienced in the many difficult months after. Sonically, it’s one of my favorite songs I’ve released yet.”

‘Many Moons, Many Sun’ will be out later this year, but Parx will star as Donna Summer in the the ‘Spinning Gold’ (out March 31 in theatres). Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$, and Ledisi will also pay tribute through their roles as George Clinton, Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Bill Withers and Gladys Knight. Check out the trailer viewed more than 3.7 million times below.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Facebook

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket

