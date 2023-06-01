Watch French Afropop star Tayc’s video for ‘Encorps’

Four days ago, French Afropop singer-songwriter Tayc—Julien Franck Bouadjie Kamgang—released the official video for his song ‘Encorps’. For the Akim Laouar direction, the star stands amidst a hectic crowd of fans who want his autograph. Then, an attractive young woman beaming with natural beauty catches his attention. Breaking away from what appears to be an anxiety booster, the singer busts through the back door leading him to an alley. Throughout the visual, the strangers lock eyes and eventually meet again.

If you didn’t know how to speak French before you watched this, you should change that. Watch the video made for the French-Cameroonian artist’s latest track above. He performed at Afro Nation in Miami, Florida, during the weekend and delivered a memorable set!

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

