Watch French Afropop star Tayc’s video for ‘Encorps’

Four days ago, French Afropop singer-songwriter Tayc—Julien Franck Bouadjie Kamgang—released the official video for his song ‘Encorps’. For the Akim Laouar direction, the star stands amidst a hectic crowd of fans who want his autograph. Then, an attractive young woman beaming with natural beauty catches his attention. Breaking away from what appears to be an anxiety booster, the singer busts through the back door leading him to an alley. Throughout the visual, the strangers lock eyes and eventually meet again.

If you didn’t know how to speak French before you watched this, you should change that. Watch the video made for the French-Cameroonian artist’s latest track above. He performed at Afro Nation in Miami, Florida, during the weekend and delivered a memorable set!