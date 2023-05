American rapper Swizz Beatz silences the competition in his new music video “Say Less” featuring Lil Durk and A Boogie With Da Hoodie.

In the black-and-white clip, the trio drop bars for their foes from a striking set, accompanied by a monstrous truck, bright lights, and heavy artillery.

“Say Less” is one of the 6-tracks off Mass Appeal and Swizz Beatz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol 2 which features appearances by Nas, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Scar Lip, and more.