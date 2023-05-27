Summer Walker announces ‘One Night Only’ concert in Atlanta

Summer Walker, the record-breaking modern-day R&B star with hit songs, announced her one-night show in Atlanta, Georgia, this week. The event will occur at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on the first of June and Walker. A live orchestra will join Walker to perform her hit records and the live debut of her new material from the EP: Clear 2: Soft Life. Production credits for the critically-acclaimed project include Solange, Steve Lacy, John Kirby and Jay Versace and collaborations with Childish Gambino and J Cole.

