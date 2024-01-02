South Korea’s Stray Kids announce upcoming albums with ‘Step Out 2024’ video

Yesterday, Stray Kids revealed their plans for the new year. In the four-minute-plus video featuring a Lofi hip-hop instrumental, the group lists its 2023 accomplishments. From earning several #1 spots on Billboard 200 to blessing festival stages and hosting a fan meeting at Dome, the gents walk and work in a lush garden filled with beautiful flowers. In the next frame, the group enter blinding white room to announce their third world tour and fourth meeting.

With a whopping 1.4 million views on the announcement video in two days, as you’ve probably guessed, Stray Kids’ fans are pleased. But that’s not all. The group also shared the news about their upcoming albums—that’s more than one—and more in their ‘Step Out 2024’ video. Watch it for yourselves below.

