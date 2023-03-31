See Stonebwoy perform ‘Far Away’ live at VEVO Studio in New York City

Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Courtesy

Since signing with global Def Jam deal with Universal, Stonebwoy, the Ghanaian musical star has been on an upward trajectory. As he made his rounds in Los Angeles during GRAMMYs Week, the singer-songwriter promoted his song ‘More of You’ alongside MeLo-X at the Soho Warehouse. The Dancehall artist shares a stripped-down performance of his newest single, ‘Far Away’, out now.

Watch Stonebwoy’s performance of ‘Far Away’ at the VEVO Studio below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

