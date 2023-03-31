See Stonebwoy perform ‘Far Away’ live at VEVO Studio in New York City

Since signing with global Def Jam deal with Universal, Stonebwoy, the Ghanaian musical star has been on an upward trajectory. As he made his rounds in Los Angeles during GRAMMYs Week, the singer-songwriter promoted his song ‘More of You’ alongside MeLo-X at the Soho Warehouse. The Dancehall artist shares a stripped-down performance of his newest single, ‘Far Away’, out now.

ADVERTISEMENT







Watch Stonebwoy’s performance of ‘Far Away’ at the VEVO Studio below.