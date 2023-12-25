in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Watch British artist Stefflon Don and Nigerian star Victony’s official video for ‘Deadly’

Less than a week ago, Birmingham, United Kingdom-born star artist Stefflon Don and ‘Soweto’ star Victony released the official music video for their track titled ‘Deadly’, which finds the British star performing/killing it with sensual dance moves to seduce her suitor. In the song’s lyrics, the two sang about making “the devil wan read the Bible” and letting someone go to see if they can find better (“I let you go see who can really love you, baby”). Watch the music video below to warm you up this holiday season.

