Hear Stefflon Don’s new track ‘Dat A Dat’

Four hours ago, Stefflon Don released what has been deemed and alleged to be a diss track for fellow Jamaican artist Jada Kingdom. Stream the striking new track below to get the details and hear the allegations against whomever she’s addressing.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

