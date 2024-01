To them, no one looks better than their partners.

Less than 24 hours ago, Nigerian singers Spyro and Simi released the official video for their track ‘Only Fine Girl (Remix)’. On the Bashanything produced track, the artists tell the story of being madly in love and anticipating one face, one person. Check it out below to hear and see the adoration. Check out the direction below to hear and see the adoration.

