Watch Nigeria’s Spyro and DJ Neptune give thanks in ‘Count Your Blessings’

DJ Neptune and Spyro teamed up for the official video for ‘Count Your Blessings’, a song that could be a Gospel one considering his humble beginnings with the church choir. At the beginning of the Tariebi Joel-directed music video, the artist—Oludipe Oluwasanmi David—sits beside Afrobeats superstar Davido to share how he supported him “when there was nothing.” Previously, Spyro worked with the musical legend, who recently updated his record contract with Sony, on a track called ‘Funke’. Recently, in an interview with Cool FM in Lagos, the singer shared that it took about three years for him to pay the bank back.

“Now there’s something. Tell them it’s loading”, the superstar reveals before the clip ends. Next, he’s seen in the frame, wearing a white dress shirt, dark sunglasses, a long black tie, worker shorts, long white tube socks, black boots and matching gloves, a book bag and a black baseball cap. Overall there are several looks.

Check out the choreographed dancers wearing bright yellow, bringing the song to life. Before you go, share which outfits are your favourite in the comments.