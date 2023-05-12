Spotify celebrates Lil Durk with live performance at Brooklyn Steel (See photos)

Last night, May 11, Spotify hosted an exclusive event to celebrate Lil Durk and his anticipated album, ‘Almost Healed’. Taking over Brooklyn Steel, Spotify invited Lil Durk’s top fans for a live performance event where they got an early listen to his new album ahead of its release.

In addition to seeing Smurkio perform from the new album, Lil Durk surprised fans by premiering the official music video for his new single, ‘All My Life’, featuring J Cole. As Lil Durk continued to play both old and new hits he brought up Wuk, Rob49 and DD Osama to perform as well.

Concert Setlist Hang with wolves intro

Ahhh Haaa

Hellcats & Trackhawks

Backdoor

When We Shoot

Turkey Season (Wuk)

Weirdo Hoes

Homebody

The Voice

Every Chance

**Rob 49 – same side / leak /

Crazy Story

Back in Blood

Who Want Smoke

All My Life featuring J Cole