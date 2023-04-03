Spotify introduces new ‘Beat School’ series with Juls and Spinall

Celebrating the diverse sounds out of Africa, Spotify shares its new three-part video series called ‘Beat School’. According to the email we receive, the series promises to take us “on a journey through African music and culture with some of the hottest African artists [and] producers.”

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

