Spotify introduces new ‘Beat School’ series with Juls and Spinall

Celebrating the diverse sounds out of Africa, Spotify shares its new three-part video series called ‘Beat School’. According to the email we receive, the series promises to take us “on a journey through African music and culture with some of the hottest African artists [and] producers.”
Introducing: “Beat School” – A global video series where we take you on a journey through African music and culture with some of the hottest African artists & producers! @SPINALL @JulsOnIt https://t.co/3MWoF1CJCJ pic.twitter.com/tkO8KBX7mW
— Spotify (@Spotify) April 3, 2023