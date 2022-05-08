Steph Curry’s mom—Sonya Curry—planned to abort him but had a change of heart

If you weren’t around for one of last week’s most shocking headlines, GRUNGECAKE is here to fill you in. During an interview to promote her memoir Fierce Love, Stephen Curry‘s mother, Sonya Curry, revealed she planned to abort her son. In reply to Luke Anorsworthy, she said the following words:

If I would’ve gone through that, there would’ve been no Wardell Stephen Curry the second. You know, God had a plan for that child, and, just the spirit interceding at that moment, in a way that I didn’t even know at the moment was happening… just spoke to again the purpose of faith…

The conversation came when the Supreme Court went from cementing abortion rights in Roe v Wade to changing it back to what it was. Check out the clip below to hear Mrs Sonya Curry speak on it herself.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

