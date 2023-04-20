Watch Nigerian rappers Show Dem Camp’s poolside visual for ‘Kele’ featuring BOJ

“You either make money or you make excuses”

At the start of the month, Show Dem Camp—the Nigerian Rap duo comprised of Wale Daveis (Tec) and Olumide Ayeni (Ghost) released the poolside visual for their sweet collaboration with BOJ. It’s called ‘Kele’, and the visual captures cameos from fellow Alté artists in the same space as them as Ladipoe and others.

Watch the visual for the smooth Afrobeats/Hip-Hop collaboration with the original Palmwine Family below. The single comes from their 2022 album ‘Palmwine Music 3.’ If you haven’t heard about the project yet, you should check it out. Other gifted Nigerian artists like Victony, Tems, Oxlade, and more feature on the album.