Should we take Jake Paul’s fighting career seriously?

Most people who’ve been following the Jake Paul saga over the years believe he’s just a YouTuber who decided to box but isn’t an actual boxer. But on the contrary, Jake Paul has been working out with professional boxers and trainers for over four years. Jake has developed the necessary skills and muscle memory to consider him a legit boxer.

Jake is now 5-0 in his professional boxing career with three bouts ending in knockouts to former UFC fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and former NBA player Nate Robinson. The memes of Nate Robinson and Tyron Woodley knockouts have become legendary on social media and will forever live.

The question I ask, is if it’s fair for Jake Paul to be fighting anyone else who is not a professional boxer? Rapper DDG recently went on Twitter and referred to Jake Paul as the closest thing we have to Hall Of Famer Floyd Mayweather. Let me be the one to say that comment is obsoletely absurd. DDG must have never heard the names of Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., or Gervonta Davis.

Jake Paul the closest thing we got to floyd mayweather at this point 🤘🏽🔥 — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) December 19, 2021

All we’ve seen up until this point from Jake Paul is beating up on a bunch of older guys who are all retired from their respective sports. To Jake Paul’s credit, he was scheduled to fight Tyson Fury‘s little Brother, Tommy Fury, who is currently 7-0 in the light heavyweight division in boxing, but Tommy backed out of the fight due to medical reasons.

I believe we all can see that Jake Paul can box better than the average man. Now it is time for him to fight other boxers. I find it to be a waste of time to watch Jake Paul beat up on any more random guys.

