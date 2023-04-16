Watch Jamaican Dancehall star Shenseea give in to her ‘Curiosity’

Yesterday, Jamaican star Sheensea released the visual for ‘Curious’. At the beginning of it, a young woman’s car starts to smoke. Then, she exits the jeep to diagnose it. Next, she sees something flying in the sky, and it piques her interest. She spots a magical door and approaches it to enter. What happens next is straight from a movie.

ADVERTISEMENT




Watch the video below featuring a cameo from Wild N’ Out star Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, the comedian known for her hilarious portrayal of an old-school Jamaican Dancehall queen.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

