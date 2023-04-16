Watch Jamaican Dancehall star Shenseea give in to her ‘Curiosity’

Yesterday, Jamaican star Sheensea released the visual for ‘Curious’. At the beginning of it, a young woman’s car starts to smoke. Then, she exits the jeep to diagnose it. Next, she sees something flying in the sky, and it piques her interest. She spots a magical door and approaches it to enter. What happens next is straight from a movie.

Watch the video below featuring a cameo from Wild N’ Out star Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, the comedian known for her hilarious portrayal of an old-school Jamaican Dancehall queen.