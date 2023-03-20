Shawn Mendes teams up with Tommy Hilfiger for ‘Classic Reborn’ collection

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

Last week, Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger unveiled their twenty-eight-piece 90s-inspired collaboration donned ‘Classic Reborn’. It is said to include sweatshirts, jeans, blazers, polo shirts, and underwear available in several colours—all sustainable clothing from the 1985 Program collection.

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

“I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection”, Shawn revealed. “The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items.”

“Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We’re proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion”, said Tommy Hilfiger.

Have a look at the full collection via this link.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

