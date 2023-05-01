Quantum Sound

Two weeks ago, South African artists ShaunMusiQ, Ftears and Xduppy released the official video for the catchy track ‘Bhebha’. At the beginning of the video, a female news reporter says there’s a “disturbing new phenomenon” amongst young people. The journalist continues to share that the youth are spending a fortune on “flashy designer gear”—apparently “all to gain social status.” From the grounds in the ‘hood and into a “grape” purple vehicle, everyone finds somewhere to display their dance moves. Then, they get ready for a fun-filled night. OkayAfrica says you would have heard playing in a taxi in South Africa in the 00s.

Check out the Sony Music Entertainment/Kdaday release below. Myztro, Mellow & Sleazy, QuayR Musiq and Matuteboy produced the viral music.