Try not to dance to ShaunMusiQ, Ftears and Xduppy’s ‘Bhebha’, you’d fail

Photo: Courtesy of the artists

    Quantum Sound

    Photo: Courtesy of the artists

    Two weeks ago, South African artists ShaunMusiQ, Ftears and Xduppy released the official video for the catchy track ‘Bhebha’. At the beginning of the video, a female news reporter says there’s a “disturbing new phenomenon” amongst young people. The journalist continues to share that the youth are spending a fortune on “flashy designer gear”—apparently “all to gain social status.” From the grounds in the ‘hood and into a “grape” purple vehicle, everyone finds somewhere to display their dance moves. Then, they get ready for a fun-filled night. OkayAfrica says you would have heard playing in a taxi in South Africa in the 00s.

    Check out the Sony Music Entertainment/Kdaday release below. Myztro, Mellow & Sleazy, QuayR Musiq and Matuteboy produced the viral music.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

