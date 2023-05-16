Shakira features her kids in new music video ‘Acróstico’

On Monday, Shakira released a music video for her new single “Acróstico,” in which she stars alongside her kids, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10.

The music video shows Sasha and Milan’s room being packed up, seemingly due to Shakira’s split from their father, Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué. The lyrics of the song match the theme, as Shakira sings a love letter to her kids telling them that they make her feel better amid challenging times.

As Shakira sings her piece, her boys sit next to her at the piano. Sasha and Milan each take a turn in the spotlight for the video, singing and playing the piano as Shakira looks on like a proud mom.

The sweet video ends with Shakira embracing her boys.