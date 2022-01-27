Sean Payton’s era with the Saints has come to an end after 16 years

The brilliant football minded coach, Sean Payton, is contracted to be the New Orleans Saints head coach through 2024, but questions began emerging about his commitment to the franchise. Then on Tuesday, Sean Payton made it official in a press conference that he would be stepping down as head coach.

Payton addressed the press about rumors of him taking a job in broadcasting or another head coaching gig.

“I don’t know what is next,” said Payton. “My hearts just not in coaching right now. It’s just not at all.”

Sean Payton arrived at the franchise’s lowest point, following Hurricane Katrina and a 2005 football season where the Saints finished 3-13 overall. He would quickly rebuild the Saints and lift the team to its most outstanding achievement, a championship in Super Bowl XLIV. For 15 years, Payton teamed with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to create one of the greatest offenses in league history.

Since the day of Payton’s announcement, NFL analysts have been talking about the fit and culture Payton would bring to a Cowboys team whom many believed have underachieved considering the talent on the roster. Can the Cowboys make the job enticing enough to change Payton’s mind?

