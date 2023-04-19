Listen to SBTRKT’s four-track extended play ‘LFO’

Today, SBTRKT released a new four-track extended play called ‘LFO’, which stands for ‘Low Frequency Oscillator’. The

Cambridgeshire-native producer-artist collaborated with the GRAMMY-nominated recording artist English Sampha and George Riley on the title track. The Cambridgeshire-native producer-artist collaborated with the GRAMMY-nominated recording artist English Sampha and George Riley on the title track. Chillwave star Toro y Moi appears on a track called ‘Days Go By’ and Beaumont-native artist Teezo Touchdown is on ‘Waiting.’

ADVERTISEMENT







Of the single, the masked one says, ‘LFO’ began with me messing around with an analogue synth about 6 years ago – the track title stuck (‘LFO’ – Low Frequency Oscillator demo 1). The opening chords became my breakthrough moment, which captured that feeling when chords and melodies feel like they float. Sampha dropped by my studio around 2018 – was excited by the sonic palette of it and so we laid down some vocal ideas. Over the time since, I have probably past 70 different versions of this song! Late 2022, I got in touch with George Riley after following her music and the rest started to drop into place! Sometimes songs take 5 minutes and some 5 years to find the right components! Much love to Sampha for getting involved and being a constant through all my albums – over more than a decade on from our first work together – and to George Riley for being up for experimenting and creating music that doesn’t have to fit any rules. Sometimes the pieces find their way together and make sense texturally without forcing a concept on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT







Stay tuned for his new album ‘The Rat Road’, which comes out on May 5.

The English musician and producer will perform in London on May 25—for a sold-out show. The following month, the former masked talent will continue his tour in the United States at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. If you’re in Los Angeles, see one of his shows at the El Rey (June 13-14) and on August 19—back in London—at the Field Day Festival.

Upcoming Live Dates May 25 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet (SOLD OUT)

June 7 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Aug 19 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival