Cleric sacked after Sabrina Carpenter films explicit video in church: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to the controversy surrounding her ‘Feather’ music video.

The former Disney Channel star, 24, sings and dances in a short black dress as several men fight over at a Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, New York City.

The Diocese of Brooklyn said that it was “appalled at what was filmed” inside the church and pastor Monsignor Jamie J Gigantiello was stripped of his administrative duties after the video was released.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Carpenter responded to the controversy, saying that she had received “approval in advance” to film at the church.

“And Jesus was a carpenter,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

