Will you see Ruger perform live in Europe or Canada this year?

Last month, Nigerian star singer-songwriter Ruger announced his upcoming tour in Europe (11 dates); this month, he shared his Canada dates (5) with his 1.7 million fans worldwide. It’s an incredible feat to celebrate as the act ascended to stardom—rapidly—signed to D’Prince’s Jonzing World and publishing and distributing through Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment’s UK division. Next, the pink-haired musician released the title track from his first extended play ‘Pandemic’ on February 19, 2021.

If you love Afrobeats or Afro-Dancehall, support the twenty-two-year-old artist and purchase a ticket to the show. As shared through the press release, Ruger integrates Nigerian pidgin English and Jamaican patois to get his points across in his music. There’s no release date shared for the album—Ru the World—but we can all expect it soon.

