San Franciscan rapping duo RPxSB and Nomadic share new project ‘Shaggy Carpets’

Earlier in the month, Bay Area Hip-Hop group RPxSB shared a new project titled, ‘Shaggy Carpets’ with a producer named Nomadic. It is a trippy melodic capsule with an electric guitar solo intro (‘Planet X’ featuring Ron Bluu), jazzy Hip-Hop production (‘Shaggy Carpets’) and laid-back smoker-friendly raps with a performative twist.

Vividly, the title track describes “a ceiling dripping off of [another] ceiling”, what it’s like to be cooling with the homies, consuming mushrooms as a psychedelic drug, and listening to some of the world’s greatest artists on vinyl. In the next song, ‘Detrimental’, the collaborators that the devil is alive, assure us that life will always tell you what you don’t want to hear and that some of our trip over things that do not matter.

The project picks up at ‘Space Dust’, the fifth track. I think it is the best foot-forward type of record that showcases the group’s commercial potential. If I am honest, I want the extended play to start there and loop everything a few times after that marker.

Stream the independently released seven-track project below now.

