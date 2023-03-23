San Franciscan rapping duo RPxSB and Nomadic share new project ‘Shaggy Carpets’

If you’re rooting for the Hip-Hop underdog like us, you may resonate with RPxSB’s—short for Rock Plaid and Survive Bullshxt—new release.

Earlier in the month, Bay Area Hip-Hop group RPxSB shared a new project titled, ‘Shaggy Carpets’ with a producer named Nomadic. It is a trippy melodic capsule with an electric guitar solo intro (‘Planet X’ featuring Ron Bluu), jazzy Hip-Hop production (‘Shaggy Carpets’) and laid-back smoker-friendly raps with a performative twist.

Vividly, the title track describes “a ceiling dripping off of [another] ceiling”, what it’s like to be cooling with the homies, consuming mushrooms as a psychedelic drug, and listening to some of the world’s greatest artists on vinyl. In the next song, ‘Detrimental’, the collaborators that the devil is alive, assure us that life will always tell you what you don’t want to hear and that some of our trip over things that do not matter.

The project picks up at ‘Space Dust’, the fifth track. I think it is the best foot-forward type of record that showcases the group’s commercial potential. If I am honest, I want the extended play to start there and loop everything a few times after that marker.

Stream the independently released seven-track project below now.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

