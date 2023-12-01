Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan to portray Donald Trump in new autobiographical film

According to Hola!, Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tom, Captain America, and Gossip Girls) will portray former American President Donald Trump in a new film directed by Ali Abbasi. The award-winning director’s film is called ‘The Apprentice’; “appears to be based on Trump’s life and the formation of his real estate empire.” The multilingual publication also states that Maria Bakalova (to play Ivana Trump, Trump’s late wife) and Jeremy Strong (to play Roy Cohn, an attorney who had a close relationship with Trump when he was younger) will co-star.

