Travis Scott, Asap Rocky, Playboi Carti set to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Rolling Loud Miami has announced its lineup for this year’s edition which would take place July 21-July 23 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Starting off with Playboy Carti on Friday, next is Travis Scott leading the pack on Saturday, and Asap Rocky bringing the festival to a close on Sunday. The Rolling Loud stage would also be graced by other superstars like Central Cee, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, City Girls, Offset, Don Toliver, and many more.

General admission and VIP passes for Miami 2023 are available at RollingLoud.com/MiaTix. Check out the full lineup below.