Roc Marciano: The “Godfather of the Underground” goes on tour

“I made murder sexy”

Roc Marciano, the Hempstead, New York rapper with a name inspired by the undefeated Italian-American boxing champion, starts his Thank God for Roc Marci eleven-date tour in Tel Aviv, Israel, at The Barby. Next month, the gifted emcee with a knack for illustrative storytelling ends his tour at Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia. Do you love raw and uncut cinematically produced Hip-Hop music infused with Soul samples? Then, you are in for a treat.

Check out ‘Underground Legend’ featuring Jay Worthy and Bun B below. It came out yesterday.