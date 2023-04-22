Roc Marciano: The “Godfather of the Underground” goes on tour

Photo: Instagram

“I made murder sexy”

Photo: Instagram

Roc Marciano, the Hempstead, New York rapper with a name inspired by the undefeated Italian-American boxing champion, starts his Thank God for Roc Marci eleven-date tour in Tel Aviv, Israel, at The Barby. Next month, the gifted emcee with a knack for illustrative storytelling ends his tour at Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia. Do you love raw and uncut cinematically produced Hip-Hop music infused with Soul samples? Then, you are in for a treat.

Check out ‘Underground Legend’ featuring Jay Worthy and Bun B below. It came out yesterday.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

