Stream Nigerian Afropop singer Ric Hassani’s new album ‘Afro Love’ featuring Bayanni and Bella Shmurda

“Love stories from an Africa man.”

Last week, Nigerian singer-songwriter and musician Ric Hassani—born Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu—released an incredible blend of Afropop sounds inspired by the deep love African men feel but do not express. Generally, African men receive rave reviews for being dense, mean and strict, but the ‘My Only Baby’ singer’s explanation may be the simplest version shared. On the opening track, ‘I Go Dey Go There’ featuring Bayanni, the Port Harcourt-born artist explains, “Most times we aren’t taught to be vulnerable—men in general aren’t taught to be vulnerable moreso African men becase we are natural born warriors. Do we feel? Do we love? Very deeply. These stories are stories—love stories that we keep inside: Afro Love.” Is it safe to say Hassani has taken on the role of Cupid? If he creates love letters in song to help fellow Africans show love, we’re all for it.

Staying on course with his brand, Hassani offers tender messaging throughout and uptempo jams (‘IGDT (I Go Dey There’), ‘Ngozi’ (with 1.3 million streams on Spotify), ‘Kaku – Late’ and ‘Amina’) with this well-constructed effort. Stream the riveting account of adoration packaged as a fifteen track album below. It’s only two-days old.

