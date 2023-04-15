Reuben Vincent debuts ‘Love Is War’ album

Charlotte rapper Reuben Vincent makes his mark in the scene with his debut album “Love Is War.”

After being highlighted on HipHopDX’s Rising Stars Of 2023, tapped by Apple Music/Ebro as a “Discovered Artist,” to his ascension being documented by Pitchfork, Complex, Essence, HotNewHipHop, Brooklyn Vegan, and many others, he continues to showcase his vulnerability, wordplay, cadence, dynamics, and sound with such expertise and skill.

The new album Love Is War is a conceptual, yet subtly constructed project that unpacks relationships and romantic entanglements over warm, soulful beats from 9th Wonder, Young Guru, and The Soul Council. With tracks like “Bottle Service” and “Trickin,’” the young rapper shares his experiences with polished and varied flows, weighing in on his paternal issues and the time spent on love against the hours necessary to pursue his art and dreams.

On “Just Like A Dream” (with Ant Clemons) he sails through with his smooth vocals providing calm and ambiance throughout the song. He touts his musicality with passion on “2ime Flies” sampling Janet Jackson and delivering breezy, melodies on “Geechie Suede.”

“Love Is War” is sonic proof that he has honed his bars and breath control over the years. “Love Is War” also features guest appearances from Rapsody, Reason (TDE), Domani, and Stacy Barthe.

Listen Now on Spotify: