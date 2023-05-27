Watch Nigeria’s global pop star Rema hit his dance in the sexy ‘Charm’

The silhouettes finished me.

Photo: Instagram

Less than a week ago, Rema, one of Nigeria’s most incredible young artists with the stats to back it up, released the simple yet thrilling visual for his new hit ‘Charm’. Aside from the global superstar entertaining his fans with his smooth hypnotic dance moves that originated in Nigeria (gbese and legwork), his gorgeous leading lady joins him in the frame after mesmerising with the “Megan knees”. It will be difficult to deny the couple’s electricity as they show us how to groove correctly to the track.

Warning: It might travel through your spine when experienced. Check out the video directed by Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludara now if you’re getting money past your papa.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Watch Nigeria’s Spyro and DJ Neptune give thanks in ‘Count Your Blessings’