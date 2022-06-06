JAY Z and Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance to host Philadelphia Job Fair in partnership with Hire! Philly at Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia 76ers, Fanatics, Amazon, 151 Foods, and many others to offer new jobs to Pennsylvanians including formerly incarcerated, single parents, and veterans

On Thursday, June 9, REFORM Alliance and Hire! Philly will host the REFORM Alliance Philly Job Fair at Wells Fargo Center to revitalise Philadelphia’s workforce by filling thousands of open positions at all levels. To date, employers include Philadelphia 76ers, Fanatics, Amazon, 151 Foods, Snipes, Yellow Brick Transport, Bon Appetit Management Company, Ameribest Homecare, Philadelphia Fire Department, University of Pennsylvania, and dozens more have confirmed their participation and will be sending recruiters to interview candidates. REFORM Alliance will also be interviewing candidates for open positions.

Community organisations such as Philly Counts, Urban Affairs Coalition, The Urban League of Philadelphia, NAACP, Mayor’s Office of Engagement among others will also be at the job fair offering resume assistance and extending other critical resources. Several organisations recently granted funds from REFORM Alliance’s Pennsylvania Grants Program will also be in attendance.

REFORM Alliance and Hire! Philly have recruited a wide array of companies and organisations to participate in the job fair as part of a broader effort to create tangible pathways towards economic opportunity for formerly incarcerated people, people on probation or parole, single parents, and veterans.

The job fair is open to the public and will provide free career development resources and job readiness support to attendees, including:

§ Professional Attire

§ Barbers, Hairdressers, and Styling Services

§ Resume-Building Resources

§ Expungement Aid

§ And more to prepare for sustainable access in the employment market

Additionally, local Philadelphia artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning podcaster, Suave Gonzalez will be live painting at a booth with a local gallery, Morton Contemporary. He will be joined by Rasheeda Bagwell to discuss their experiences returning home after incarceration, navigating the art world, and mentoring in their community. Suave’s podcast will be streamed live at the job fair.

DJ Aktive, who has toured with artists such as Diddy, Nas, Common, Musiq Soulchild, Janet Jackson and more, will entertain attendees with a live music performance at the event.

