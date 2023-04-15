Listen to Red Bird Rising’s new release ‘My Revolution’

Diedrich Donald Weiss, popularly known as RED BIRD RISING recruits lead vocalist Taras Kuznetsov and bassist Ana Pshokina on ‘My Revolution.’

The song tells tales of survival, describing gruesome sights plaguing the lands of Ukraine as the Russians invade the territory. Their melodies serving them as a source of inner peace during the trying times goes to prove that music is indeed a source of life and hope to those in unfortunate circumstances.

Share in their experience by listening to ‘My Revolution’.