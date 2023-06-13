Recording Academy announces new categories for GRAMMY Awards 2024

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place next February has renamed and redefined its fields and categories to embrace and celebrate music from all across the globe.

The new categories announced for the GRAMMY Awards 2024 are:

Best Alternative Jazz Album:

This category celebrates excellence in alternative jazz albums by duos, individuals, and groups, with or without vocals. In case you were wondering, Alternative jazz is a genre that blends jazz with other genres, including R&B, Hip-Hop, Classical, Pop Music, Rap, Electronic/Dance music, and Spoken word.

Best African Music Performance:

This is a track/singles category that recognizes and celebrates recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent. This category includes but is not limited to the Afrobeat, Afro-Fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte/Alternative, Amapiano, High Life, Kizomba, South African Hip-Hop genres, and more.

Best Pop Dance Recording:

This category celebrates tracks/singles that feature up-tempo, danceable music.

Dance music remixes are also eligible exclusively in the best-remixed recording category and may not be entered in the best pop dance recording.

Head over to The Recording Academy website to view more updates.