British star RAYE announces new live dates to ‘My 21st Century Blues’ world tour: See dates

RAYE, the South London-native singer-songwriter born to a Ghanaian-Swiss mother and an English father, will embark on a twenty-six-date excursion making stops in key North American cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and Toronto. Tickets will become available for presale on June 7 at 10 AM local time and on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time. Visit this link to see the tour dates and details.

