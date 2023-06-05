British star RAYE announces new live dates to ‘My 21st Century Blues’ world tour: See dates

The singer-songwriter recently toured with Kali Uchis. She’s now supporting SZA on her sold-out SOS Arena Tour in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Photo: Instagram

RAYE, the South London-native singer-songwriter born to a Ghanaian-Swiss mother and an English father, will embark on a twenty-six-date excursion making stops in key North American cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and Toronto. Tickets will become available for presale on June 7 at 10 AM local time and on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time. Visit this link to see the tour dates and details.

Before you go, watch the video for her latest track, ‘Flip a Switch’ with Coi Leray.

