St. Thomas-born R&B duo R. City popularly known for their smash hit “Locked Away” featuring Adam Levine recently released the visuals to their new single “WAPA“.

Coming off the back of their new project, ‘This is not a drill’ is a tapestry of elusive raw energy.

R. City skillfully melds music cultures together in this new track. “WAPA” embraces island slang and the unique facets of identity that make Caribbeans the smoothest in the game.

