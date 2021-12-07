QC Sports announces launch of new full-service basketball division

Music Industry label QC Music, sister company QC Sports, has announced a full-serviced Basketball Division and named NBA agent Derrick Powell as its global head. Powell served as an NBA agent and insider for over 20 years and has garnered an impeccable reputation with his peers in the NBA front offices, NBA Players Union, and NBA players on and off the court.

As one of Powell’s first accomplishments at QC Sports, he successfully negotiated a five-year $100M contract extension for veteran center Jarrett Allen with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Powell has worked some of the biggest names and draft picks over the years and since 2014 has negotiated over $250 million in player contracts as well as several shoe deals for his NBA clients, including one of the largest shoe deals for a rookie that Nike had done in over ten years at the time.

QC is the most authentic brand in today’s Culture, said Powell. I am truly honored and beyond excited to be a part of the amazing team that Coach and P have built at QC Sports. But mostly, I am ready to get to work and continue to build on the legacy of Quality Control.

Quality Control Sports was founded in 2019 by two pioneering music executives, Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

