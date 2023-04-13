Post Malone teases new single ‘Chemical’

A new chapter of Post Malone’s musical career is upon us, and we can’t wait to witness it. Today, American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Austin Richard Post, known professionally as Post Malone took to his social media page to tease his forthcoming single ‘Chemical’ which is due to be released on Friday (April 14).

‘Chemical’ follows Post Malone’s fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, which featured hit tracks like “One Right Now” and “Cooped Up.”